Moulin Rouge dancers take it to the street for 130th birthday

Thousands of people massed outside the Moulin Rouge caberet on Sunday night for a fireworks and French can-can extravaganza to mark the 130th anniversary of the storied Montmartre institution.
Police blocked off the boulevard for the event, which began with music and a light show projected onto the iconic red windmill, recounting the venue's Belle Epoque origins.
A sole dancer then appeared on the roof, braving the autumn chill in one of the caberet's skimpy sequined costumes. Then, as fireworks boomed overhead around 50 long-legged dancers wearing the same colors emerged to perform their famous can-can.
Yiftah Bar-Akiva, an Israeli who has lived in Paris for 11 years, was sipping champagne from a flute glass with friends who came for the party.
"It's as mythical as the Eiffel Tower, it's like a piece of history of the Belle Epoque," he said.
"I don't think it's disrespectful of women, I think it's still art," he added.