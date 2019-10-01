Moulin Rouge dancers take it to the street for 130th birthday

RELATED ARTICLES: US pop superstar Madonna to direct biopic about Sierra Leone dancer

Thousands of people massed outside the Moulin Rouge caberet on Sunday night for a fireworks and French can-can extravaganza to mark the 130th anniversary of the storied Montmartre institution.Police blocked off the boulevard for the event, which began with music and a light show projected onto the iconic red windmill, recounting the venue's Belle Epoque origins.A sole dancer then appeared on the roof, braving the autumn chill in one of the caberet's skimpy sequined costumes. Then, as fireworks boomed overhead around 50 long-legged dancers wearing the same colors emerged to perform their famous can-can.Yiftah Bar-Akiva, an Israeli who has lived in Paris for 11 years, was sipping champagne from a flute glass with friends who came for the party."It's as mythical as the Eiffel Tower, it's like a piece of history of the Belle Epoque," he said."I don't think it's disrespectful of women, I think it's still art," he added.