Election campaign launched in Uzbekistan

The Central Election Commission (CEC) of Uzbekistan has officially announced the start of the election campaign, according to the Embassy of the Republic of Uzbekistan in China. Deputies to the local councils and the Legislative Chamber of the Parliament will be decided during the election scheduled on December 22.According to the CEC, the upcoming election for the Parliament and local councils will start in a completely new spirit, as the country has entered a new, democratic stage of development.This year, the elections will be held per the new Electoral Code of the Republic of Uzbekistan. Five political parties will have the right to nominate candidates for the first time. They are the democratic party "Milly Tiklanish", People's Democratic Party, movement of entrepreneurs and businessmen - Liberal Democratic Party, the social-democratic party "Adolat" and Ecological Party.Among the 20 million voters, 2 million youth representatives will participate in the elections for the first time.Under the new electoral code, political parties now have the right to nominate candidates in all 150 constituencies.To ensure openness and transparency during the upcoming elections, as well as a broad and impartial coverage by the media, the International Press Center (IPC) of the CEC has been established. It has a call center connected with regional offices. The Ministry for the Development of Information Technologies and Communications of Uzbekistan will establish a free hotline with a short number to communicate with the center and ensure its smooth operation throughout the country.