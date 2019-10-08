Radical policy changes key to China's rise: Greek Ambassador

Greek Ambassador to China Leonidas Rokanas Photo: Li Hao/GT
Editor's Note:
Besides the 70th anniversary of the People's Republic of China, 2019 also marks the 47th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Greece. Global Times reporter Dong Feng (GT
) recently had an exclusive interview with the Greek Ambassador to China Leonidas Rokanas (Rokanas
), speaking on a range of issues including multilateral collaboration and bilateral ties.GT: From your point of view, how do you see China's evolvement in domestic and international relations in the past 70 years? Rokanas
: Thank you very much for this interview and for the opportunity to speak at this very historic moment in China. It is indeed something to celebrate.
This is not just because of foreign and international relations. I think most importantly, it is about what China has been able to achieve in these 70 years, in terms of economic and social development besides scientific and technological advancements. These 70 years are part of the brilliant and fascinating 5,000-year-old Chinese history.
For me, the most significant event, in these 70 years, has been the tremendous success in combating poverty that liberated more than 850 million people from the scourge of misery and poverty.
This is not just an economic event, but a larger event that has to do with the dignity of the whole country. This is impressive globally, too, as it is a very important contribution to combating global poverty.
China has done the same by specific actions globally through trade, economic activities and its development assistance enabling global development, and through the Belt and Road
Initiative.
This is significant and falls within the sustainable development goals of UN Agenda 2030, which is the most advanced agreement or consensus that we have on the future of humanity.
Education has been a privileged sphere in Chinese tradition where Confucius professed about the utility and the unique characters of education for the development of a nation; in this regard, China's efforts are consistent with Chinese history.
In terms of health, the tremendous development of life expectancy has surged over the last 70 years in China.
The 70 years of the PRC is a historic milestone, and based on this, we should measure everything else.GT: What is the significance of China's domestic development for the world?Rokanas
: China's internal development is important not only for China but also for the globe. China's economic development has been historically unique, especially after 1978. It is an impressive milestone that needs to be further studied.
Many of us outside China could and should learn from this example, and this experiment. In the forty years between 1978 and 2018, China's economy has increased 30 times.
China has seen the average annual GDP growth rate of more than 9.5 percent, which is a world record.
These developments reveal something about the potential of the Chinese people: They illustrate how an ancient civilization can re-dynamize its presence, also in global affairs, and how it can inspire its people with new confidence in themselves.
This is an example of how an ancient nation has found the wisdom and power to reboot and restart in the new era, and this is what people should take pride in and should learn from.
Continuity and radical steps are the essences of this great phenomenon of the 20th and 21st centuries, which is China.GT: What about international relations, what characteristics of China have you noticed? Rokanas
: China's international relations reflect socio-economic and other pragmatic conditions of the country. What is remarkable about China is what the leaders of this nation proclaim to believe in: This is not the force of hegemony, or power politics, but the power to move into excellence through wisdom, peace, stability and harmony.
In the 21st century, there is a historic tendency for the deterrence in violence, in domestic and international affairs. Peace is gradually taking the main stage.
The new spirit that China brings is that of peaceful coexistence, resolution of international disputes through dialogue, respect for one another, adhering to international laws, and international norms.
We are moving into the new era with great global challenges, including climate change, destruction of biodiversity, deforestation, pollution, and degradation of the oceans.
In this new era, China's international presence is congruent and in harmony with this trend of humanity to move towards peace and collaboration, working together to deal with the common challenges and problems. GT: How do you find China's stance against the backdrop of globalization? Rokanas
: I think globalization has to do with increased connectivity, collaboration and understanding about common challenges.
China's international stance and position are very much in line with these trends of our times. We have a power that does not want to become a superpower in the same old fashion, and your leadership talks about a new type of governance.
This does not mean the destruction of international order; on the contrary, it means an intensification of bonds, dialogue, and the creation of a new strategy, which is based on working together while dealing with common challenges, increasing value, and growing our wealth through collaboration.
Through trade, we all increase our incomes and the world's wealth. It's good to have free trade within a globalized planet. I'm very glad that China also respects the international trade system with the WTO at its core.
China's international relations are a very interesting example of how a big country with a very long history is trying to make a new contribution to the historical development of our century. GT: How do you find China's role in multilateralism?Rokanas
: One of the main characteristics of foreign policy is the importance attached to the UN Charter and its values, considered as the quintessence of today's ecumenical or global consensus where all nations stand together.
The role of China is remarkable, within the international system and under the Charter and the principles of the UN: as a responsible member of the Security Council and in peace-keeping and peace-making.
China is one of the protagonists of the UN Agenda 2030 that reflects a milestone in international consensus for combating the most important challenges of humanity today.
The role of China as a champion of multilateralism, safeguarding multilateral order is also very constructive, useful, and important for other countries too. We are willing to work with China in this field. GT: Do you also see the evolvement of bilateral ties between Greece and China? Rokanas
: We are extremely happy to be a strong friend of China. We have every reason to celebrate the rebirth of your nation as our friendship is characterized by profound respect for each other.
This mutual respect, trust, and confidence are spontaneous, and due to our very long-standing presence as historic civilizations that have influenced greatly the global events for centuries up until now, in the East and the West. Our civilizations are pivotal to understanding global developments.
Greece, having faced numerous challenges, has also been reborn as a modern state through our National Revolution in 1821, and we are going to celebrate these 200 years in 2021.
Our bilateral relations keep on growing with increased dynamism and I am very optimistic indeed. With a lot of certainties that following the formation of a new government in Greece last July, this is going to be a very prosperous and hopeful period in our relations.
Various high-level visits are planned over the next few months including the of the visit of the Greek Minister of Development and Investment Adonis Georgiades, for expanding bilateral economic collaboration and for participating in the Steering Committee for the already signed "Cooperation Plan on Key Areas" 2020-22 toward the end of October.
We have the third Ancient Civilizations Forum Ministerial Conference in Beijing, a Greek initiative back in 2017 which is actively embraced and supported by China; in the next few weeks we are expecting the new Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, to visit the 2nd CIIE (China International Import Expo) in Shanghai (where Greece is a Country of Honor), an important visit demonstrating the determination of the new Government of Greece to inject new impetus and dynamism to our friendship and economic exchanges, and to create a brilliant new chapter in our relations.
Greece has come out victorious, stronger and more confident from the recent dire international economic crisis thanks to wide-ranging structural reforms. Under the new Greek government, our country is adopting measures aimed at creating a more attractive environment to enable investment and business development.
The new government of Greece has a very specific plan for the future that will lead us toward further rapid and quality growth. With positive growth rates close to 2 percent, over and above the European and Eurozone average, Greece is now particularly attractive to foreign investors, including Chinese enterprises that are already taking advantage of this opportunity.
There are already numerous Chinese investment projects in Greece and among them, the most emblematic one is COSCO's investment in Piraeus Port, the so-called Head of the Dragon.
Greece's unique geographic position forms a bridge between three continents, Europe, Asia and Africa, and has given rise to the Piraeus Port's prominence in the Mediterranean Sea and beyond. The signing of the Belt and Road MOU in August 2018 underscored Greece's role as an important hub in the BRI.
In September, Greece's Port Planning and Development Commission approved COSCO's 800 million euro ($879 million) investment in the port of Piraeus, out of which an additional investment of 200 million euros has been announced recently.
Greece's successful relations with China are in fact very constructive for the China-EU relations
.
We have always tried within the EU to facilitate and make this relationship with China more successful, harmonious, balanced and transparent, and give it a new dynamic; and all these don't mean that our relationship with China is to the detriment of the relations we share with any other country.GT: How effective do you find China's foreign policy?Rokanas
: China's foreign policy and relationship with the world has been a positive factor for the co-development of all nations on the planet. China has been playing an important role in combating common challenges such as epidemics, terrorism, multinational crimes, etc.
As a responsible economic actor, and as a big engine of growth, China has a GDP of more than $13 trillion, combined with big growth rates, and all this produces a positive impact on the global economy.
In this respect, the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is an example of an unprecedented, novel, most important, strategic, and multi-faceted initiative undertaken by China: The BRI has a people-people side, infrastructure and connectivity, as well as a cultural and tourism dimension.
Through connectivity, many things can be achieved, and connectivity is a channel. Those countries that are participating in the BRI all want to function on an equal basis, in a peaceful and collaborative manner.
These 70 years are very important because China has taken a radical turn.
In the past, China has been self-sufficient and self-confident; its international activity was defensive; it did not expand to conquer the whole world.
In the last 70 years, China has become a world actor, a positive world player, and a major power. China has taken a turn and the keyword is "reform and opening-up."
Because of this fundamental decision, in the maritime sector for example, China is now the third shipping nation in the world. We have common interests in international trade and free shipping.
Policy turns and breaking from old habits that are not adequate for the new times, has given a change of direction and has facilitated China's rise again.
All of these can be attributed to the governance, leaders and the Communist Party of China that has guided its rise through painful decisions and discipline, in war and peace, so that this country can stand on its feet again.
In the Greek and Western philosophical tradition, as observed by Aristotle, politics and political decisions are the epitome of human action, and the most dominant and most architectural of all art forms, because politics makes everything else happen, and forms the environment where we live in.