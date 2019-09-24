Rugby World Cup on alert for powerful typhoon

Photo: AFP

A powerful typhoon that organizers have warned could impact the final weekend of the Rugby World Cup pool stage has changed course, leaving forecasters and pundits wondering which games might be affected and who could benefit.According to the latest modeling from the Japan Meteorological Agency, Super Typhoon Hagibis is now projected to clip southeastern Japan, near Tokyo and Yokohama.This is a significant change from Monday's forecast, when the storm was expected to make landfall in Japan's far southwest. However, such radical changes in direction are not unusual for typhoons nearing Japan. Hagibis could also continue its easterly track and miss Japan altogether.If the current forecast holds, the danger would appear to be lower for crunch games in the southwest (Ireland-Samoa on Saturday in Fukuoka and Wales-Uruguay on Sunday in Kumamoto).However, with the storm shifting east, there is now a threat for two other huge games in Yokohama, just south of Tokyo. England play France in a Pool C decider in Yokohama on Saturday and Japan play Scotland on Sunday, in a match that will determine whether the hosts qualify for their first quarterfinal.