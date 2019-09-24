Redskins fire Jay Gruden after 0-5 start

Photo: IC

Jay Gruden was fired Monday as coach of the NFL's Washington Redskins, ending his reign early in his sixth season after an 0-5 start, the club's worst since 2001.The winless Redskins lost their fifth straight game, matching Cincinnati for the worst start so far this season, with a 33-7 home defeat Sunday to unbeaten New England."To make a decision like this was difficult, but it was necessary," Redskins president Bruce Allen said. "Our 0-5 start is not just disappointing. We had much different expectations for the beginning of the season."Gruden, 52, is the younger brother of Oakland Raiders coach Jon Gruden. He was dismissed in a Monday meeting with team owner Dan Snyder and president Bruce Allen.Gruden finished with a record of 35-49 and one drawn and only one playoff appearance, a first-round loss to Green Bay in the 2015 postseason.The Redskins, looking at a third consecutive losing season after back-to-back 7-9 campaigns, named Bill Callahan, the assistant head coach and offensive line coach as interim head coach.Callahan has coached for more than two decades in the NFL, starting as offensive line coach for the 1995 Philadelphia Eagles. He served as an offensive coordinator for the Oakland Raiders from 1998 to 2001 before taking over as head coach for two seasons when Jon Gruden left to coach Tampa Bay. Callahan was offensive coordinator of the Dallas Cowboys from 2012 to early 2015 until he was hired away to join Jay Gruden at the Redskins.