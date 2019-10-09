Turkey launches Operation Spring of Peace into Syria: Turkish president

Photo:Xinhua

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Wednesday that Turkey launched Operation Spring of Peace into northern Syria."Together with the Syrian National Army, our Turkish Armed Forces launched the Operation Spring of Peace towards the PKK (Kurdistan Workers Party), YPG (the People's Protection Unit) and Daesh (the Islamic State) terrorist organizations in northern Syria," Erdogan tweeted.Turkish military hit targets in Ras al-Ayn town across the Turkish border in Kurdish-controlled part of northern Syria, local media reported.