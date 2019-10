A body lies covered up on the street as police block an area around the site of a shooting in Halle an der Saale, Germany on Wednesday. At least two people were killed in the shooting, police said, adding that the suspects were on the run. "Early indications show that two people were killed in Halle. Several shots were fired. The suspects fled in a car," said police on Twitter, urging residents in the area to stay indoors. Photo: IC