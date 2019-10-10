Overpass collapse in East China’s Wuxi damages three cars, causes injuries

Photo:VCG

An overpass in Wuxi, East China's Jiangsu Province collapsed and caused injuries and damage to multiple vehicles on Thursday, according to China Central Television (CCTV) and local police.The accident damaged three vehicles under the overpass.According to video uploaded by CCTV on Sina Weibo and other social media platforms, the overpass turned on one side and collapsed, with three cars passing the crossroad under the overpass were smashed since the overpass fell on them.A man on a tricycle was almost hit by the overpass, the video showed.Following the incident, many people, policemen and an ambulance arrived, and many used their mobile phones to film what they saw. Some netizens said on Sina Weibo the collapse was caused by an overloaded truck with rolled steel.Damage and casualty figures have yet to be released, and rescue work is underway. Investigators are still determining the cause of the accident.Global Times