Scotland plead for World Cup go-ahead

Tournament director of the Japan 2019 Rugby World Cup Alan Gilpin and Japan Rugby CEO Akira Shimazu speak to the media, as they announce that selected games will be canceled as typhoon Hagibis approaches, in Tokyo, Japan on Thursday.

Scotland coach Gregor Townsend has urged World Cup chiefs "to do all they can" to make sure his side's must-win match against Japan is played as an incoming super typhoon threatens to end their campaign.Scotland need to beat the hosts in Yokohama on Sunday to have a chance of reaching the quarterfinals. But if the match is canceled they will be going home.In an unprecedented move for the tournament, officials announced Thursday that Saturday's matches between England and France, and Italy and New Zealand, had been axed because of the expected impact of Super Typhoon Hagibis, likely to be the biggest storm to hit Japan this year.Scotland's final Pool A fixture against Japan in Yokohama, at 7:45 pm (10:45 GMT) on Sunday, is also in the projected path of the typhoon, but officials will ­delay a decision on whether it will go ahead until the morning of the match.Cancelation would see the match declared a 0-0 draw, with both Japan and Scotland receiving two points each.That would put Japan through to the knockout phase, with Ireland likely to join them provided they don't slip up against Samoa on Saturday.It would also mean Scotland were out, leading to more World Cup heartache after a controversial refereeing decision led to them being denied a quarterfinal win over Australia four years ago.But Townsend, during a hastily arranged press conference at Scotland's hotel in Hamamatsu on Thursday, said, "We believe the game hasn't been canceled because the weather forecast is much improved for Sunday."It looks like the game will be played and that's what we have to keep faith with. "I'd hope that everyone who is involved in the tournament would want the game to be played and that they will do all they can to ensure that it is."We have to have faith in the organizers that the game will be played even if it's behind closed doors or at a different venue."The way I read the rules was that you can't change days but you could change venues and contingencies would be in place.