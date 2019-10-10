The Great Pacific Airshow in Huntington Beach, California was open to the public for three days from October 4 to 6. This year's airshow featured the US Air Force Thunderbirds, the UK's Red Arrows and Canada's Snowbirds. Photo: Yu Yan

