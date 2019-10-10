Ningbo to host dragon boat race

Photo: Lu Wenao/GT

The coastal city of Ningbo in East China's Zhejiang Province will host the Dragon Boat World Cup from November 1 to 4, organizers said Thursday.More than 30 dragon boat teams from all across the world will compete for glory. China is expected to send two teams of professional athletes to the Ningbo tournament.Dragon boat racing has been named a demonstration sport at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.