HOME >>
SPORTS
Ningbo to host dragon boat race
Source:Global Times Published: 2019/10/10 23:25:58
Photo: Lu Wenao/GT
The coastal city of Ningbo in East China's Zhejiang Province will host the Dragon Boat World Cup from November 1 to 4, organizers said Thursday.
More than 30 dragon boat teams from all across the world will compete for glory. China is expected to send two teams of professional athletes to the Ningbo tournament.
Dragon boat racing has been named a demonstration sport at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
RELATED ARTICLES:
Chinese dragon boat team takes part in Brunei Regatta 2019
Annual dragon boat festival kicks off in New York City
Dragon boat racing
Posted in:
MISCELLANY
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
blog comments powered by
Disqus