China ‘comes with utmost sincerity’ for trade talks: top negotiator Liu He

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He (front right) attends trade negotiations between senior Chinese and US officials on February 21 in Washington. File Photo: VCG

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He told representatives from the US industrial and commercial sectors Wednesday that the Chinese trade delegation came to the negotiation with utmost sincerity ahead of the latest round of trade talks.Talks began on Thursday and US President Donald Trump tweeted he will meet with Liu at the White House Friday.Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, in the US for the latest round of trade talks, made the remarks at meetings with President of US-China Business Council Craig Allen, Vice President and head of international affairs of the US Chamber of Commerce Myron Brilliant, and IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva prior to trade talks, the Xinhua News Agency reported Thursday.China is willing to engage in serious discussion with the US over issues including trade balance, market access and investor protection, pushing for the talks to achieve positive progress, Liu was quoted as saying.Liu, also chief of the Chinese side of the China-US comprehensive economic dialogue, arrived at the US Trade Representative Office for talks with US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Thursday, Reuters reported.Vice Premier Liu is leading a Chinese delegation of senior officials from various ministries, including the nation's top economic planner and agricultural ministry, to Washington for the trade talks at the invitation of the US side.