China, US start new round of trade talks in Washington

China and the United States kicked off in Washington on Thursday a new round of high-level consultations to address their differences on outstanding economic and trade issues.The Chinese delegation is led by Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chief of the Chinese side of the China-US comprehensive economic dialogue, and the US team is headed by US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.This round of high-level economic and trade consultations is scheduled for Thursday and Friday. The two teams had previously started working-level negotiations.