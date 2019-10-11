China, US start new round of trade talks in Washington

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/10/11 4:27:25

China and the United States kicked off in Washington on Thursday a new round of high-level consultations to address their differences on outstanding economic and trade issues. Photo: Xinhua


China and the United States kicked off in Washington on Thursday a new round of high-level consultations to address their differences on outstanding economic and trade issues.

The Chinese delegation is led by Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chief of the Chinese side of the China-US comprehensive economic dialogue, and the US team is headed by US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

This round of high-level economic and trade consultations is scheduled for Thursday and Friday. The two teams had previously started working-level negotiations.

RELATED ARTICLES:
Posted in: ECONOMY
blog comments powered by Disqus