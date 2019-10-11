Classroom seat of ‘power’

Illustrations: Peter C. Espina/GT

Is classroom seating linked to academic performance at school? Many Chinese parents believe so. According to a survey by the Social Survey Center of China Youth Daily via Wenjuan.com, 73.6 percent of the 1,834 respondents worried about the position of their kids' seat, and 66.6 percent believe that seating influences children's scores and performance. For example, some parents think that sitting next to the window may distract kids from lessons and the front row is the best place to stay focused on what the teacher says. Keen on making their children sit closer to the teacher and win more attention in class, some parents may even bribe the teachers. Parents should know that progress in the classroom is not completely determined by seats. Developing interest in studies is the most important factor.