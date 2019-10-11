Educators call for HK education system reform

Wong Kam-leung (right), chairman of the Hong Kong Federation of Education Workers, poses for a photo with his colleague as HKFEW calls for reform on Hong Kong's education system. Photo: Lu Wenao/GT

As Hong Kong Chief Secretary for Administration Matthew Cheung Kin-chung on Thursday announced that among the 2,379 people arrested in the months-long protests, 750 people were under 18 years old, including 104 under 16, people are questioning Hong Kong's education system.The past summer vacation witnessed thousands of students taking to the streets of Hong Kong to join anti-government rallies, with some engaged in violence and riots. Hong Kong police has said that the youngest person arrested was 12.Wong Kam-leung, chairman of the Hong Kong Federation of Education Workers (HKFEW), said those manipulating students planned to use the summer vacation to implement their agenda."Students were easily exploited, tempted and encouraged to participate in demonstrations and even illegal actions while their parents were working," Wong told the Global Times in a recent interview. "We sternly condemn those who have ulterior motives, and their actions are very shameful."Some organizations, including the Hong Kong Professional Teachers Union, encouraged students to strike in September. It ultimately turned out to be a failed plot, as nearly 90 percent of schools did not see any strikes, according to the HKFEW. But the move has put more pressure on schools."We have been warning against bringing political confrontations into the schools," Wong told the Global Times. "It's a pity that some people brought their political goals to schools during the summer vacation."Incidents have shown that Hong Kong education faces unprecedented challenges, and Wong said those challenges also made schools the victims."Educators should uphold the profession to help the next generation get through this difficult time," Wong said.Although a large number of teachers are working hard to restore campus order, the teaching profession in Hong Kong has been tainted, highlighted by Tai Kin-fai, the assistant principal of the Hong Kong Chinese Christian Churches Union Logos Academy and Lai Tak-chung, who works at Sacred Heart Canossian College, who lashed out at the police and their relatives with malicious words on social media."Society has high expectations for the teachers, but those malicious moves caused great harm to the education sector, as some no longer have confidence in that sector," Wong warned, calling on Hong Kong's Education Bureau to do more to help ease the situation."On one hand, it should better guide schools through this period; on the other hand, it should punish teachers who violated the law or ethics," Wong said.Wong believes students participate in anti-government protests because of an insufficient understanding and recognition of the motherland."Teachers of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region have the responsibility and obligation to educate the next generation to identify with the country," Wong said, suggesting that the "quasi-teachers" who study at the Hong Kong University of Education should go to the mainland to have a deeper understanding of the country, and convey their findings to the students."We educators should let the children understand that Hong Kong is their home. It's not easy to build a home but very easy to destroy it," Wong noted.