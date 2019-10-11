Ethiopian PM wins Nobel Peace Prize







Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali was named Nobel Peace Prize awardee on Friday. Photo: IC

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed was on Friday awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts to resolve his country's conflict with bitter foe Eritrea, the Nobel Committee said.Abiy was honored "for his efforts to achieve peace and international cooperation, and in particular for his decisive initiative to resolve the border conflict with neighboring Eritrea," the jury saidSince becoming Ethiopian prime minister in April 2018, the 43-year-old has pursued policies that have the potential to upend his country's society and reshape dynamics beyond its borders. Within just six months of his swearing-in, Abiy made peace with Eritrea, released dissidents from jail, apologized for state brutality, and welcomed home exiled armed groups.More recently he has turned to fleshing out his vision for the economy.But analysts fret that his policies are, simultaneously, too much too fast for the political old guard, and too little too late for the country's angry youth, whose protests swept him to power.Despite the challenges, Abiy's allies predict his deep well of personal ambition will prompt him to keep swinging big.