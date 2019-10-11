HOME >>
Japan’s capital braces for what could be worst typhoon in 60 years
Source:Reuters Published: 2019/10/11 20:43:40
A powerful typhoon approached Japan on Friday, threatening to batter its capital with the heaviest rain and winds in 60 years, shutting down stores, factories and subway systems.
Typhoon Hagibis, which means "speed" in the Philippine language Tagalog, is due to make landfall on the main island of Honshu on Saturday.
