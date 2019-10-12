2019 Yaocheng (Taiyuan) International General Aviation Show opens in Shanxi







A team of parachuters stage a performance at the 2019 Yaocheng (Taiyuan) International General Aviation Show in Qingxu County, Taiyuan, capital of north China's Shanxi Province, Oct. 11, 2019.(Xinhua/Zhan Yan)

Aircrafts from Britain's Global Stars aerobatic team stage a performance at the 2019 Yaocheng (Taiyuan) International General Aviation Show in Qingxu County, Taiyuan, capital of north China's Shanxi Province, Oct. 11, 2019. (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)

2019 Yaocheng (Taiyuan) International General Aviation Show staged in Taiyuan, capital of northern China's Shanxi Province, Oct. 11, 2019.The organizers confirmed that the International General Aviation Convention would include two parts: forums and investment promotion activities, and exhibitions including aerobatic shows, air sports shows and an aircraft static exhibition.Chen Yang, vice-general manager of Shanxi Aviation Industry Group Co., Ltd., one of the organizers of the event, said the much-anticipated air shows would be the highlights of the convention, which would present spectacular performances for the spectators.General aviation refers to all flights other than military and scheduled airline and regular flights, both private and commercial.

A team of hang gliders stage a performance at the 2019 Yaocheng (Taiyuan) International General Aviation Show in Qingxu County, Taiyuan, capital of north China's Shanxi Province, Oct. 11, 2019.(Xinhua/Zhan Yan)

