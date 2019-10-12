2019 Yaocheng (Taiyuan) International General Aviation Show opens in Shanxi

A team of parachuters stage a performance at the 2019 Yaocheng (Taiyuan) International General Aviation Show in Qingxu County, Taiyuan, capital of north China's Shanxi Province, Oct. 11, 2019.(Xinhua/Zhan Yan)
Aircrafts from Britain's Global Stars aerobatic team stage a performance at the 2019 Yaocheng (Taiyuan) International General Aviation Show in Qingxu County, Taiyuan, capital of north China's Shanxi Province, Oct. 11, 2019. (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)
A team of hang gliders stage a performance at the 2019 Yaocheng (Taiyuan) International General Aviation Show in Qingxu County, Taiyuan, capital of north China's Shanxi Province, Oct. 11, 2019.(Xinhua/Zhan Yan)
A team of hang gliders stage a performance at the 2019 Yaocheng (Taiyuan) International General Aviation Show in Qingxu County, Taiyuan, capital of north China's Shanxi Province, Oct. 11, 2019.(Xinhua/Zhan Yan)