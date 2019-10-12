49 Palestinians injured in clashes with Israeli soldiers in eastern Gaza: official

Palestinian protesters clash with Israeli troops on the Gaza-Israel border, east of Gaza City, on Oct. 11, 2019. At least 49 Palestinians were injured on Friday afternoon during clashes between hundreds of Palestinian demonstrators and Israeli soldiers in the eastern Gaza Strip close to the border with Israel, a local official said. (Photo by Mohammed Dahman/Xinhua)
Palestinian protesters stand in silhouette against the sky during clashes with Israeli troops on the Gaza-Israel border, east of southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis, on Oct. 11, 2019. At least 49 Palestinians were injured on Friday afternoon during clashes between hundreds of Palestinian demonstrators and Israeli soldiers in the eastern Gaza Strip close to the border with Israel, a local official said. (Photo by Yasser Qudih/Xinhua)
Palestinians take cover from tear gas canisters fired by Israeli troops during clashes on the Gaza-Israel border, east of southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis, on Oct. 11, 2019. At least 49 Palestinians were injured on Friday afternoon during clashes between hundreds of Palestinian demonstrators and Israeli soldiers in the eastern Gaza Strip close to the border with Israel, a local official said. (Photo by Yasser Qudih/Xinhua)
Palestinian medics carry a wounded man during clashes with Israeli troops on the Gaza-Israel border, east of Gaza City, on Oct. 11, 2019. At least 49 Palestinians were injured on Friday afternoon during clashes between hundreds of Palestinian demonstrators and Israeli soldiers in the eastern Gaza Strip close to the border with Israel, a local official said. (Photo by Mohammed Dahman/Xinhua)