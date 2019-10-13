Xi meets Nepali Congress Party chief

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with President of the Nepali Congress Party Sher Bahadur Deuba in Kathmandu, Nepal, Oct. 12, 2019. (Xinhua)

Chinese President Xi Jinping met here on Saturday with President of the Nepali Congress Party Sher Bahadur Deuba, expressing the readiness to conduct exchanges and cooperation.Noting that the Nepali Congress Party enjoys a historical connection with China, Xi said the Chinese people will not forget the Nepali Congress Party's contributions to the China-Nepal relationship during the party's ruling period.Xi said that China and Nepal, as friendly neighbors, have always been good brothers and good friends, adding that no matter which Nepali party is in power, the two countries will maintain stable and friendly relations.The Chinese leader said the Communist Party of China (CPC) is willing to maintain contacts with the Nepali Congress Party, and further carry out exchanges and cooperation.Deuba said the Nepali side attaches great importance to developing relations with China, and thanks China for long-term assistance in Nepal's development and its efforts to safeguard sovereignty and territorial integrity.He said the Nepali side firmly adheres to the one-China policy, and will never allow any forces to engage in anti-China separatist activities in Nepal.The Nepali party leader also said he hopes to promote connectivity with the region by jointly building the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative.Deuba added the Nepali Congress Party stands ready to advance friendly interactions with the CPC.