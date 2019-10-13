Autumn view in Zalantun, North China's Inner Mongolia

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/10/13 8:49:51

Photo taken on Oct. 10, 2019 shows the autumn view in the city of Zalantun, North China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua)


 

Photo taken on Oct. 10, 2019 shows the autumn view in the city of Zalantun, North China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua)


 

Photo taken on Oct. 10, 2019 shows the autumn view in the city of Zalantun, North China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua)


 

Photo taken on Oct. 10, 2019 shows the autumn view in the city of Zalantun, North China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua)


 

Photo taken on Oct. 10, 2019 shows the autumn view in the city of Zalantun, North China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua)


 

RELATED ARTICLES:
Posted in: CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus