Pond smelts harvested from Bosten Lake in Xinjiang

A woman sun-dries pond smelts harvested from Bosten Lake in Bohu County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 12, 2019. Bosten Lake is China's largest inland freshwater lake and the biggest fishery base in Xinjiang. In October comes the harvest season for pond smelts, which have been sold to markets including Japan and South Korea in recent years. Local fishermen have caught 1,100 tonnes of pond smelts so far, whereas another 300 tonnes are expected to be harvested this year. (Xinhua)

A local fisherman carries pond smelts harvested from Bosten Lake into baskets before having them weighed in Bohu County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 12, 2019. Bosten Lake is China's largest inland freshwater lake and the biggest fishery base in Xinjiang. In October comes the harvest season for pond smelts, which have been sold to markets including Japan and South Korea in recent years. Local fishermen have caught 1,100 tonnes of pond smelts so far, whereas another 300 tonnes are expected to be harvested this year. (Xinhua)

Local fishermen harvest pond smelts from Bosten Lake in Bohu County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 12, 2019. Bosten Lake is China's largest inland freshwater lake and the biggest fishery base in Xinjiang. In October comes the harvest season for pond smelts, which have been sold to markets including Japan and South Korea in recent years. Local fishermen have caught 1,100 tonnes of pond smelts so far, whereas another 300 tonnes are expected to be harvested this year. (Xinhua)

Local fishermen head for fishing areas in Bosten Lake by boat to catch pond smelts in Bohu County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 12, 2019. Bosten Lake is China's largest inland freshwater lake and the biggest fishery base in Xinjiang. In October comes the harvest season for pond smelts, which have been sold to markets including Japan and South Korea in recent years. Local fishermen have caught 1,100 tonnes of pond smelts so far, whereas another 300 tonnes are expected to be harvested this year. (Xinhua)

A local fisherman displays pond smelts harvested from Bosten Lake in Bohu County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 12, 2019. Bosten Lake is China's largest inland freshwater lake and the biggest fishery base in Xinjiang. In October comes the harvest season for pond smelts, which have been sold to markets including Japan and South Korea in recent years. Local fishermen have caught 1,100 tonnes of pond smelts so far, whereas another 300 tonnes are expected to be harvested this year. (Xinhua)

A local fisherman sorts pond smelts harvested from Bosten Lake into baskets before having them weighed in Bohu County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 12, 2019. Bosten Lake is China's largest inland freshwater lake and the biggest fishery base in Xinjiang. In October comes the harvest season for pond smelts, which have been sold to markets including Japan and South Korea in recent years. Local fishermen have caught 1,100 tonnes of pond smelts so far, whereas another 300 tonnes are expected to be harvested this year. (Xinhua)

Local fishermen put pond smelts harvested from Bosten Lake into baskets before having them weighed in Bohu County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 12, 2019. Bosten Lake is China's largest inland freshwater lake and the biggest fishery base in Xinjiang. In October comes the harvest season for pond smelts, which have been sold to markets including Japan and South Korea in recent years. Local fishermen have caught 1,100 tonnes of pond smelts so far, whereas another 300 tonnes are expected to be harvested this year. (Xinhua)