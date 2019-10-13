Chinese city probes highway overpass collapse accident

Rescue vehicles clean the site on Friday after an overpass collapsed in Wuxi, East China’s Jiangsu Province on Thursday, which killed three and injured two. Photo: IC





A comprehensive investigation into the collapse of a highway overpass in east China's Jiangsu Province has begun, local authorities said Saturday.



The comprehensive investigation started on Friday, which will cover the overloaded vehicles, the vehicles' owner, their actual loads at the time of the accident, the cars beneath that were crushed, among others.



The collapse happened at around 6:10 p.m. on Thursday, crushing three cars beneath it at the section of National Highway 312 in the city of Wuxi, killing three and injuring two others.



Five experts have joined the investigation, who have collected materials about the collapsed overpass and its neighboring two overpasses, and are conducting technical analysis to determine the cause of the collapse.



Preliminary investigation showed one of the trapped cars, which happened to be parked under the overpass, had nobody inside. The three people in the other two cars were killed.



There were also five other vehicles driving on the overpass when it collapsed. The vehicles including three sedans and two trucks were stopped by the guardrail on the overpass, leaving two injured.