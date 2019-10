People participate in a Javanese traditional archery contest, or the Jemparing, at Pakualaman in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, Oct. 12, 2019. (Xinhua)

A man participates in a Javanese traditional archery contest, or the Jemparing, at Pakualaman in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, Oct. 12, 2019.(Xinhua)

People participate in a Javanese traditional archery contest, or the Jemparing, at Pakualaman in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, Oct. 12, 2019. (Xinhua)