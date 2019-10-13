Book exhibition held to mark 70th anniversary of China-Albania ties

lbanian Minister of Culture Elva Margariti (R) visits a book exhibition to mark the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between Albania and the People's Republic of China held in Tirana, Albania, Oct. 11, 2019. More than 200 Chinese and Albanian publications from both countries are on display at the exhibition, including a number of translations. The categories of the books on display range from politics, economics, and culture, among others, including the works of Albanian writer Dritero Agolli and Chinese writer Mo Yan. (Xinhua)

A book exhibition to mark the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between Albania and the People's Republic of China was held on Friday.More than 200 Chinese and Albanian publications from both countries are on display at the exhibition, including a number of translations.The categories of the books on display range from politics, economics, and culture, among others, including the works of Albanian writer Dritero Agolli and Chinese writer Mo Yan.Entitled "Albanian Authors for China, Chinese Authors for Albania," the exhibition also presented newly translated books such as the "Anthology of the Albanian Poetry," and the book of former Albanian Ambassador to China Hajdar Muneka.The event was organized by the Albanian Academy of Science in cooperation with the Beijing Foreign Studies University (BFSU) and Albania-China Cultural Association."Books give us the opportunity to travel in time and across geographical spaces and have this connection with each other," Albanian Minister of Culture Elva Margariti said at the opening ceremony of the exhibition.According to Margariti, Albania has a long history of exchanges with China and the young generations of both countries will continue these exchanges.Chinese Ambassador to Albania Zhou Ding, who also attended the ceremony, said he believes that this exhibition will reinforce the friendship between the two countries and peoples."I am convinced that, with increased interactions in cultural and educational fields between the two countries, we will have more young Chinese and Albanians who will work on the cultural exchanges in the future and write the new pages of Sino-Albanian friendship," Zhou said.BFSU Council Chairman Wang Dinghua said he hopes that universities, scientific research institutions, as well as cultural publishing institutions from both countries will make greater contributions to bridging ties.