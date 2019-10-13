RELATED ARTICLES: Horoscope

You will have nothing to regret if you leave no room for error when it comes to signing a deal. Proper research will ensure no loopholes fly under the radar. A friend who is having a tough time may be in need of a shoulder to cry on. Your lucky numbers: 1, 2, 7, 11, 19.Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)It will be important for you to be at the top of your game today if you want to get a leg up on the competition. Detailed planning and networking will be your ticket to getting exactly what you want. Purple will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)Concentrate your energies on practical goals that you can accomplish, instead of wasting your time on flights of fancy. You are likely to run into a kindred spirit if you head out for some fun tonight. ✭✭✭✭Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)An exciting career move may be within reach, but make sure you proceed with caution. Someone is likely to glorify a position in order to grab your interest, but things may not actually be all they make it out to be. ✭✭✭Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)Personal issues will demand a great deal of your time and energy today. If a rift forms between you and your partner, try your best to patch things up. Your relationship will sour if you let things go on for too long. ✭✭✭Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)The difference between joy and sadness has a lot to do with the way you look at life. Try to see change as something positive and welcome instead of focusing on the negative. ✭✭✭Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)Attention to detail coupled with hard work will bring you the success you are looking for. Don't waste time with words; let your actions speak for themselves. ✭✭✭✭Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)You will be able to pick up information, additional skills and experience if you are willing to try something new. Love will be highlighted today. You will have an easy time impressing and winning the affection of that special someone. ✭✭✭✭Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)You may be eager to start a new project, but taking on too much responsibility will hamper your ability to accomplish your ultimate goals. Try your best to keep your head out of the clouds and your feet firmly on the ground. ✭✭✭Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)Emotions are highly likely to run high today. Do what you can to avoid discussing sensitive topics with those close to you. The path ahead will demand compromise, not stubborn opposition. ✭✭✭Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)It will be best to play your cards close to your chest today, otherwise someone is bound to take advantage of your openness. Do not let others pressure you. Personal change must be done for the right reasons. ✭✭✭Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)You will have to read between the lines if you want to keep someone from pulling the wool over your eyes today. Focus on those things that are most important to you. ✭✭✭Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)Artistic inspiration will hit you like a bolt from the blue today. Let your creative energies flow and even you will be amazed at what you accomplish. You will gain much if you open your mind to new ideas and lifestyles. ✭✭✭