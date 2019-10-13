Puzzle

1 Pencil remnant5 Poses a question9 "Who's there?" response14 Killer whale15 Bottle for a model16 ___ 617 *Like some basketball drills19 Hyde Park buggies20 Spanish candy heart words21 *Sugar maple, for Vermont23 Japanese drama25 French playwright Jean26 *Rural byway31 Rare, and then some34 Fuse unit35 Crew propeller36 Actress Garr37 Group at family gatherings?38 Palindromic text39 Made bread, e.g.40 Part of, as a scheme41 Rom-___42 Certain tropical vacation43 Title of nobility44 *Sony console46 Bit of salt48 Very, very long time49 *Military's capability52 Word after "heavy" or "sour"57 Do a whiteboard chore58 Big event for a Realtor, or what each word in the starred answers can do60 Color of honey61 City north of Carson City62 Opera piece for one voice63 "Yum!"64 Palindromic title65 Horse color1 Blanket descriptor2 Faithful3 School that anagrams to ACLU4 Lip application5 "Four score and seven years ___ ..."6 Like some winter walkways7 Author Vonnegut8 Do an early project-planning step9 Loom10 Rich cake11 Sci-fi sequel subtitled "The Wrath of Khan"12 Internet sensation13 "What ___ is new?"18 Prefix related to anti-22 Rip24 Mined matter26 Sleeveless undergarments, for short27 Yemeni's neighbor28 Not yet claimed29 Dusseldorf dissent30 Spacious32 "Am not!" rebuttal33 Add a lane to, say36 Like a drumhead38 "Kinder-garten" or "juggernaut," linguistically39 Satellite office, e.g.41 Emmy : TV :: ___ : ads42 VIP at a Silicon Valley co.44 Thin and dry45 Placid47 Stopwatch button49 Accomplishment50 ___ Pince, librarian at Hogwarts51 Olympian sword53 Simba's sound54 Bread for a Bologna sandwich?55 Its smallest country is Maldives56 Intend59 Tacit approval

Solution