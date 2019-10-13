Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Pencil remnant
5 Poses a question
9 "Who's there?" response
14 Killer whale
15 Bottle for a model
16 ___ 6
17 *Like some basketball drills
19 Hyde Park buggies
20 Spanish candy heart words
21 *Sugar maple, for Vermont
23 Japanese drama
25 French playwright Jean
26 *Rural byway
31 Rare, and then some
34 Fuse unit
35 Crew propeller
36 Actress Garr
37 Group at family gatherings?
38 Palindromic text
39 Made bread, e.g.
40 Part of, as a scheme
41 Rom-___
42 Certain tropical vacation
43 Title of nobility
44 *Sony console
46 Bit of salt
48 Very, very long time
49 *Military's capability
52 Word after "heavy" or "sour"
57 Do a whiteboard chore
58 Big event for a Realtor, or what each word in the starred answers can do
60 Color of honey
61 City north of Carson City
62 Opera piece for one voice
63 "Yum!"
64 Palindromic title
65 Horse colorDOWN
1 Blanket descriptor
2 Faithful
3 School that anagrams to ACLU
4 Lip application
5 "Four score and seven years ___ ..."
6 Like some winter walkways
7 Author Vonnegut
8 Do an early project-planning step
9 Loom
10 Rich cake
11 Sci-fi sequel subtitled "The Wrath of Khan"
12 Internet sensation
13 "What ___ is new?"
18 Prefix related to anti-
22 Rip
24 Mined matter
26 Sleeveless undergarments, for short
27 Yemeni's neighbor
28 Not yet claimed
29 Dusseldorf dissent
30 Spacious
32 "Am not!" rebuttal
33 Add a lane to, say
36 Like a drumhead
38 "Kinder-garten" or "juggernaut," linguistically
39 Satellite office, e.g.
41 Emmy : TV :: ___ : ads
42 VIP at a Silicon Valley co.
44 Thin and dry
45 Placid
47 Stopwatch button
49 Accomplishment
50 ___ Pince, librarian at Hogwarts
51 Olympian sword
53 Simba's sound
54 Bread for a Bologna sandwich?
55 Its smallest country is Maldives
56 Intend
59 Tacit approval
Solution