 ACROSS

  1 Pencil remnant

  5 Poses a question

  9 "Who's there?" response

 14 Killer whale

 15 Bottle for a model

 16 ___ 6

 17 *Like some basketball drills

 19 Hyde Park buggies

 20 Spanish candy heart words

 21 *Sugar maple, for Vermont

 23 Japanese drama

 25 French playwright Jean

 26 *Rural byway

 31 Rare, and then some

 34 Fuse unit

 35 Crew propeller

 36 Actress Garr

 37 Group at family gatherings?

 38 Palindromic text

 39 Made bread, e.g.

 40 Part of, as a scheme

 41 Rom-___

 42 Certain tropical vacation

 43 Title of nobility

 44 *Sony console

 46 Bit of salt

 48 Very, very long time

 49 *Military's capability

 52 Word after "heavy" or "sour"

 57 Do a whiteboard chore

 58 Big event for a Realtor, or what each word in the starred answers can do

 60 Color of honey

 61 City north of Carson City

 62 Opera piece for one voice

 63 "Yum!"

 64 Palindromic title

 65 Horse color

DOWN

  1 Blanket descriptor

  2 Faithful

  3 School that anagrams to ACLU

  4 Lip application

  5 "Four score and seven years ___ ..."

  6 Like some winter walkways

  7 Author Vonnegut

  8 Do an early project-planning step

  9 Loom

 10 Rich cake

 11 Sci-fi sequel subtitled "The Wrath of Khan"

 12 Internet sensation

 13 "What ___ is new?"

 18 Prefix related to anti-

 22 Rip

 24 Mined matter

 26 Sleeveless undergarments, for short

 27 Yemeni's neighbor

 28 Not yet claimed

 29 Dusseldorf dissent

 30 Spacious

 32 "Am not!" rebuttal

 33 Add a lane to, say

 36 Like a drumhead

 38 "Kinder-garten" or "juggernaut," linguistically

 39 Satellite office, e.g.

 41 Emmy : TV :: ___ : ads

 42 VIP at a Silicon Valley co.

 44 Thin and dry

 45 Placid

 47 Stopwatch button

 49 Accomplishment

 50 ___ Pince, librarian at Hogwarts

 51 Olympian sword

 53 Simba's sound

 54 Bread for a Bologna sandwich?

 55 Its smallest country is Maldives

 56 Intend

 59 Tacit approval
 

