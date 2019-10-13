Festival of twins held in Minsk, Belarus

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/10/13 12:15:56

Triplet brothers take part in a festival of twins held in Minsk, Belarus, Oct. 12, 2019. A total of 150 families of twins and multiples took part in the event. (Xinhua)


 

Triplet sisters take part in a festival of twins held in Minsk, Belarus, Oct. 12, 2019. A total of 150 families of twins and multiples took part in the event. (Xinhua)


 

Twin sisters take part in a festival of twins held in Minsk, Belarus, Oct. 12, 2019. A total of 150 families of twins and multiples took part in the event. (Xinhua)


 

Posted in: WORLD
blog comments powered by Disqus