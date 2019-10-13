Triplet brothers take part in a festival of twins held in Minsk, Belarus, Oct. 12, 2019. A total of 150 families of twins and multiples took part in the event. (Xinhua)

Triplet sisters take part in a festival of twins held in Minsk, Belarus, Oct. 12, 2019. A total of 150 families of twins and multiples took part in the event. (Xinhua)

Twin sisters take part in a festival of twins held in Minsk, Belarus, Oct. 12, 2019. A total of 150 families of twins and multiples took part in the event. (Xinhua)