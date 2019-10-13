Xi congratulates national organization for children on 70th anniversary

Photo: VCG

President Xi Jinping has sent a congratulatory letter to the Chinese Young Pioneers (CYP), a national mass organization for Chinese children, on its 70th anniversary.Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, urged the young pioneers to grow up to be a new generation of people capable of shouldering the great task of national rejuvenation.Extending greetings to the young pioneers, instructors and organizational staff across the country on behalf of the CPC Central Committee, Xi said the CYP, under the Party's leadership, has made important contributions to passing on the cause of the Party and the people over the past 70 years.The CYP should serve as a school for children to learn about socialism with Chinese characteristics and communism, as well as a reserve force to build socialism and communism, Xi said.Xi urged the young pioneers to love the country, the people and the Party, build noble ideals, foster good morals, study hard and build a strong body.The whole Party and society should give high attention to the CYP's work, Xi said, asking Party committees and governments at all levels to create favorable conditions for the young pioneers' healthy growth and the CYP's development.Founded and led by the CPC, the CYP currently has about 130 million members, aged from 6 to 14.