Death toll rises to 9 as Typhoon Hagibis lashes Japan

Photo taken on Oct. 12, 2019 shows the scene after a tornado hit Chiba Prefecture near Tokyo, Japan. A tornado formed during the course of the Typhoon Hagibis hit Chiba Prefecture near Tokyo on Saturday, injuring five people, according to Chiba's prefectural government. The tornado destroyed a house and damaged at least nine others. A man was found dead in an overturned car, though it was not immediately known if the tornado caused his vehicle to roll over, local officials said. (Xinhua)

Nine people have died, and around 100 people injured as of 10:30 a.m. local time (0130 GMT) on Sunday as Typhoon Hagibis ripped through Japan, including the Tokyo metropolitan area, with many rivers overflowing into residential areas across a wide area of the country.Meanwhile, 14 people were missing across the country, according to a Kyodo News tally based on the information provided by rescuers and other authorities. The number of the missing was 15 from an NHK tally.The Oppe River overflowed and flooded the Shimo-osaka district in the city of Kawagoe, according to police and fire officials.Authorities said about 260 people were stranded in a nursing home due to a flood in Saitama Prefecture, north of Tokyo, where they were using boats to rescue seniors and staff members stranded in the Kawagoe Kings Garden nursing home.Some 14,000 households in eight prefectures were without water supplies in the wake of Hagibis. As of 5:00 a.m. Sunday (2000 GMT Saturday), 4,540 households in Marumori in Miyagi Prefecture did not have tap water service. Meanwhile, around 4,200 households in Tsukubamirai in Ibaraki Prefecture, 1,200 in Kanra in Gunma Prefecture and Yamakita in Kanagawa Prefecture were without tap water.