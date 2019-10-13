No casualties reported after 5.2-magnitude quake hits south China's Guangxi

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 30, 2019 shows the idyllic scenery of rural Yulin, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

No casualties have been reported after a 5.2-magnitude earthquake hit Beiliu, Yulin City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on Saturday night, according to local authorities.The quake occurred at 10:55 pm Saturday, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center.The epicenter was monitored at 22.18 degrees north latitude and 110.51 degrees east longitude. The quake struck at a depth of 10 km, the center said in a report.