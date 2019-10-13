"The Captain" leads Chinese mainland box office

Photo: VCG

Domestic disaster film "The Captain" topped the Chinese mainland box office Saturday, the China Movie Data Information Network said Sunday.It grossed nearly 89 million yuan (about 12.58 million US dollars) on the 13th day of its screening, and its total box office revenue has exceeded 2.3 billion yuan."The Captain" is a cinematic portrayal of a real-life event that occurred on May 14, 2018, when a captain of Sichuan Airlines managed a safe emergency landing and brought 119 passengers and nine crew members home safely."My People, My Country," a domestically-produced film screened in celebration of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, landed in the second place, with ticket sales of about 68.13 million yuan.Coming in the third is suspense film "A Witness out of the Blue," raking in more than 50 million yuan on its debut day Saturday.