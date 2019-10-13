Fans celebrate K-pop BTS star Jimin's birthday

South Korean boy band BTS Photo: VCG

South Korean boy band BTS Photo: IC

Hundreds of thousands of fans in China and abroad celebrated the birthday of South Korean boy band BTS member Park Ji-min (better known as Jimin) on Sunday.The hashtag for the singer's birthday has 33.8 million views on China's Twitter-like Sina Weibo. On the Twitter, the artist became the first and only artist to occupy the top 20 spots on the Twitter worldwide trends chart."I became a Jimin fan after I saw a BTS concert video in 2018. I was amazed and totally attracted by Jimin's excellent dancing and singing skills from the band's video Fake Love. His movements, expressions and even his hair were perfectly integrated with the song's melody, " Chinese netizen and fan club member Kanjianwodedundunlema told the Global Times on Sunday."Happy Birthday, Park Ji-min! Thank you for teaching us that we should appreciate even the smallest things. We are very grateful that we had a chance to know you. Keep soaring high, and I hope you'll achieve your other dreams," netizen Smile posted on Twitter.Besides the online wishes, the band BTS and their fans also sent birthday wishes to the singer at the band's concert in Saudi Arabia on Friday. His team numbers and fans sang "Happy Birthday" to him at the end of the concert, which surprised Jimin, according to a report from Allkpop, a US-based K-pop blog.A billboard for Jimin's birthday also debuted at Times Square in New York on Sunday, according to a video on Twitter.