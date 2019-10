SK PM set for highest-level visit to Japan next week

Lee Nak-yon Photo: IC

RELATED ARTICLES: South Korean slave laborers seek Japanese asset seizure

South Korea's prime minister plans to visit Japan next week in what would be the highest-level trip since Japan imposed export curbs in a deepening trade and diplomatic row, officials said on Sunday.Lee Nak-yon, whose trip is scheduled for October 22-24, will attend Japanese Emperor Naruhito's enthronement ceremony, Lee's office said in a statement.Lee is expected to take part in a banquet hosted by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, and hold separate talks with him, which would mark the highest-level dialogue since tension flared up last year over the issue of Japan's wartime use of South Korean forced labor, officials said."We hope his visit would help, as both sides share understanding that we continue dialogue to improve relations," a government official said on condition of anonymity.Relations between the neighbors are arguably at their lowest ebb since they normalized ties in 1965, after South Korea's Supreme Court last year ordered two Japanese companies to compensate some wartime laborers. The dispute has since spilled over into trade and security, with Japan slapping export curbs and South Korea scrapping a bilateral intelligence-sharing pact.Abe and Lee, a former journalist with a stint as Japan correspondent, have built a rapport since their days as politicians and last met during an international forum in Russia in September 2018.