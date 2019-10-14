Beijing urges EU to foster fair business environment for Chinese investors

Chinese firm ZTE launches a cybersecurity lab in Brussels in July. Photo: Xinhua

The EU should foster a fair, transparent, stable and predictable environment for Chinese companies that invest in the bloc, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said at a press conference on Monday.Geng made the remarks while commenting on the first flagship report released last week by the China Chamber of Commerce to the European Union, which is based in Brussels.The report recommends an improvement in the business environment in the EU while noting the rapid development of Chinese companies in Europe.The report highlighted the limited access of Chinese companies in certain areas due to the increasing scrutiny of foreign investment by the EU, restrictions on the development of Chinese companies due to misunderstandings arising from political and public opinion, and their low participation in EU standard setting, according to media reports.Geng said that European countries have always been supporters and defenders of the market-based economy, free trade and multilateralism.China hopes the EU could listen attentively to the opinions of Chinese companies to forge a navigable business environment for companies coming from different countries, including China, according to Geng."Given the current situation, the continued expansion of cooperation between China and the EU is conducive to both sides' interests and will provide a stabilizing force to the world," he said.China and the EU are on track to reach a comprehensive bilateral investment treaty by 2020.In 2018, Chinese companies' investment in the EU totaled $7.82 billion, up 3.3 percent year-on-year, official data showed.