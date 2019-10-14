Silk Road Silicon Valley Summit launched in London

Photo: Xinhua
The Silk Road
Silicon Valley Science and Technology Innovation Summit was held over the weekend at Canary Wharf in London.
The summit witnessed the signing ceremonies for the cross-border processing and procurement center for Silk Road Silicon Valley Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) "17 + 1" products, the CEE "Kaifeng Silk Road City" cross-border e-commerce overseas warehouse project, and the demonstration and training center for the CEE "Sun Simiao" Chinese medicine internationalization program.
The summit was hosted by Xi'an High-tech Zone Management Committee and Xi'an High-tech Zone Silk Road Silicon Valley Europe (UK).
Wang Yongli, minister counsellor for education at the Chinese Embassy in the UK, welcomed the summit and encouraged overseas Chinese students to seize the opportunities from science and technology cooperation between China and the UK.
Geng Jian, a member of the Standing Committee of the Shaanxi Provincial People's Congress and chief representative of Shaanxi Province in 17 central and Eastern European countries, said that in the context of the current global industrial chain integration and development, any regional economic development is closely related to international industrial integration. Shaanxi is well positioned in the Belt and Road
Initiative and the "17 + 1" strategy of Central and Eastern Europe, to pursue competitive advantages, Geng noted.
The 17 + 1 is also known as Cooperation between China and CEE Countries. It is an initiative by the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs
to promote business and investment relations between China and the 17 countries of the CEE.