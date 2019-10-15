Columbus Day Parade held on Manhattan's Fifth Avenue in New York

People take part in the Columbus Day Parade on Manhattan's Fifth Avenue in New York, the United States, on Oct. 14, 2019. Thousands of people participated in the celebration of the Italian American culture and heritage here on Monday. (Xinhua/Li Muzi)

A girl marches during the Columbus Day Parade on Manhattan's Fifth Avenue in New York, the United States, on Oct. 14, 2019. Thousands of people participated in the celebration of the Italian American culture and heritage here on Monday. (Xinhua/Li Muzi)



A man holds up an Italian flag during the Columbus Day Parade on Manhattan's Fifth Avenue in New York, the United States, on Oct. 14, 2019. Thousands of people participated in the celebration of the Italian American culture and heritage here on Monday. (Xinhua/Li Muzi)



People take part in the Columbus Day Parade on Manhattan's Fifth Avenue in New York, the United States, on Oct. 14, 2019. Thousands of people participated in the celebration of the Italian American culture and heritage here on Monday. (Xinhua/Li Muzi)





Police officers stand guard during the Columbus Day Parade on Manhattan's Fifth Avenue in New York, the United States, on Oct. 14, 2019. Thousands of people participated in the celebration of the Italian American culture and heritage here on Monday. (Xinhua/Li Muzi)

People take part in the Columbus Day Parade on Manhattan's Fifth Avenue in New York, the United States, on Oct. 14, 2019. Thousands of people participated in the celebration of the Italian American culture and heritage here on Monday. (Xinhua/Li Muzi)

An elderly man takes part in the Columbus Day Parade on Manhattan's Fifth Avenue in New York, the United States, on Oct. 14, 2019. Thousands of people participated in the celebration of the Italian American culture and heritage here on Monday. (Xinhua/Li Muzi)









