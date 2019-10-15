State Council bodies host first open day to increase public knowledge
Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/10/15 10:28:02
File photo: IC
The Counsellors' Office of the State Council (COSC) and the China Central Institute for Culture and History (CCICH) hosted their first open day Monday.
"We came up with the idea of an open day to increase public knowledge in what we do here and encourage interactions," said Wang Zhongwei, head of the COSC.
This year marks the 70th anniversary of the founding of the COSC.
The counsellors and researchers of the two bodies are appointed by the premier of the State Council, who are well-known scholars in their own fields. During the past 70 years, 243 counsellors and 313 researchers have received the appointment.
Exhibitions presenting operation of the two bodies, a collection of Chinese calligraphy and paintings, and their exchanges with high-end foreign think tanks, were featured in the open day event.
Established in November 1949, the COSC is an advisory organ directly under the State Council. Its major services include organizing investigation and research focusing government's central work, participation in and deliberation of state affairs, making suggestions on draft laws and regulations, and carrying out exchanges and cooperation with relevant organs of foreign countries.
Set up in July 1951, the CCICH organizes cultural and historical studies, artistic creation and traditional Chinese culture promotion as well as puts forward suggestions on cultural development.
About 150 people including officials, scholars, diplomats and representatives of international organizations, as well as journalists from home and abroad attended the event.