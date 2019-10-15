China to promote sound development of global food industry: white paper





Harvesters harvesting rice at Qindeli Farm of Jiansanjiang, an important grain production base, in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Oct. 12, 2019. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)







China will continue to provide assistance to the best of its ability to other developing countries within the framework of South-South cooperation, and promote the sound development of the global food industry, according to a white paper on food security released on Monday.The white paper, issued by the State Council Information Office, said China will work hard to achieve the goals set in the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development: "End hunger, achieve food security and improved nutrition and promote sustainable agriculture."

A farmer checks the growth of wheat in Ganglingcheng Village of Linzhang County, north China's Hebei Province, May 20, 2019, a day before Xiaoman. Traditional Chinese solar term Xiaoman (grain buds) falls on May 21 this year, which means seeds from grain are becoming full. (Xinhua/Hu Gaolei)

China will enhance grain trade cooperation with the countries along the routes of the Belt and Road to establish a new international platform for grain cooperation and facilitate the free and orderly flow of agricultural resources and deep integration of markets in the Belt and Road countries.China will also support grain enterprises in "going global" and "bringing in" to make rational use of both domestic and international markets and resources.Meanwhile, China will explore new modes of international food cooperation, and conduct multifaceted and advanced cooperation with other countries."Observing WTO rules, China will do all it can to make international food security more secure, stable and rational in order to better safeguard food security of our world," said the white paper.