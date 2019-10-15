China Int'l Ice Cream Industry Exhibition kicks off in China's Tianjin





Mobile photo shows ice cream exhibits displayed during the 22nd China International Ice Cream Industry Exhibition in north China's Tianjin, Oct. 14, 2019. More than 400 exhibitors participated in the exhibition, which kicked off here on Monday. (Xinhua/Li Yating)

Ice cream materials are displayed during the 22nd China International Ice Cream Industry Exhibition in north China's Tianjin, Oct. 14, 2019. More than 400 exhibitors participated in the exhibition, which kicked off here on Monday. (Xinhua/Li Yating)

A visitor views ice cream exhibits displayed during the 22nd China International Ice Cream Industry Exhibition in north China's Tianjin, Oct. 14, 2019. More than 400 exhibitors participated in the exhibition, which kicked off here on Monday. (Xinhua/Li Yating)