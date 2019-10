Paddy field in Hebei's Caofeidian District enters harvest season

A farmer shows a crab raised in rice fields in Caofeidian District of Tangshan City, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 14, 2019. Over 21,000 hectares of paddy field in Caofeidian District has entered harvest season recently. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

A farmer harvests rice in Caofeidian District of Tangshan City, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 14, 2019. Over 21,000 hectares of paddy field in Caofeidian District has entered harvest season recently. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

Aerial Photo taken on Oct. 14, 2019 shows farmers loading harvested rice in Caofeidian District of Tangshan City, north China's Hebei Province. Over 21,000 hectares of paddy field in Caofeidian District has entered harvest season recently. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

A farmer harvests rice in Caofeidian District of Tangshan City, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 14, 2019. Over 21,000 hectares of paddy field in Caofeidian District has entered harvest season recently. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)