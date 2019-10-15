Kremlin shrugs off discussion on Crimea's return to Ukraine

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/10/15 12:17:24



Xinhua file photos of Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.



The Kremlin said Monday that Moscow will not discuss with Kiev the possibility of returning Crimea to Ukraine under any circumstances.



"With regard to the issue of Crimea in any format, whether it's Normandy format or any other, this is out of the question," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.



Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky hinted Thursday in his marathon interview with the media that during the upcoming talks in the Normandy format, the prospect of returning the peninsula could be raised.



"The Normandy format for me is also an opportunity to solve the Crimea issue, just at least its return to the discussion," Zelensky was quoted as saying by the Ukrainian UNIAN news agency.



Crimea was incorporated into Russia in March 2014, following a popular referendum, which Kiev and the West never recognized.



The Trilateral Contact Group on the peaceful settlement of the situation in southeastern Ukraine has agreed on a plan to reach a settlement in the separatist region.



The plan has yet to be firmed up through a possible meeting by the leaders of the Normandy Four -- France, Germany, Ukraine and Russia.



Peskov said that the Kremlin had "carefully examined the main statements of President Zelensky, especially those related to the settlement process," adding that the main points had been conveyed to President Vladimir Putin. The Kremlin said Monday that Moscow will not discuss with Kiev the possibility of returning Crimea to Ukraine under any circumstances."With regard to the issue of Crimea in any format, whether it's Normandy format or any other, this is out of the question," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky hinted Thursday in his marathon interview with the media that during the upcoming talks in the Normandy format, the prospect of returning the peninsula could be raised."The Normandy format for me is also an opportunity to solve the Crimea issue, just at least its return to the discussion," Zelensky was quoted as saying by the Ukrainian UNIAN news agency.Crimea was incorporated into Russia in March 2014, following a popular referendum, which Kiev and the West never recognized.The Trilateral Contact Group on the peaceful settlement of the situation in southeastern Ukraine has agreed on a plan to reach a settlement in the separatist region.The plan has yet to be firmed up through a possible meeting by the leaders of the Normandy Four -- France, Germany, Ukraine and Russia.Peskov said that the Kremlin had "carefully examined the main statements of President Zelensky, especially those related to the settlement process," adding that the main points had been conveyed to President Vladimir Putin.

