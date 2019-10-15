Beijing set to enforce new trash sorting rules

Eight categories of smart trash bins at a residential community in Beijing's Xicheng district. Photo: Wang Qi/GT

Beijing will soon enforce new trash sorting rules that may call for fines of 200 yuan to individuals who refuse to properly dispose of their waste, while giving restaurants and hotels up to 5,000 yuan if they provide disposable products to customers.According to a draft amendment to Beijing's trash management regulations released on the Beijing government's website, residents will be required to sort their garbage and place it in specified collection containers or face a fine of up to 200 yuan ($28.3).Companies and organizations could be fined from 10,000 to 50,000 yuan if they fail to follow the new regulations, according to the draft.The draft requires residents to sort their garbage into four classifications - kitchen waste, recyclable waste, hazardous waste and residual waste.The city is soliciting public opinion from Monday to November 13.The draft requires restaurants, catering service providers and hotels to not automatically provide customers with disposable tableware or disposable household items to customers, and can be fined from 1,000 to 5,000 yuan if they fail to follow the rules.Government departments will also need to promote a paperless work environment and not use disposable cups in their offices, said the draft."It shows that China is attempting to engineer a huge shift in how businesses and individuals deal with garbage," Liu Jianguo, professor at the School of Environment, Tsinghua University, told the Global Times on Tuesday."Beijing started to promote garbage classification citywide around 2010, but lacked effective management and supervision," said Liu. "The draft amends the weak parts of the existing regulations."The new regulations will place new restrictions on food delivery and courier companies, showing that disposable products have become a serious environmental issue in China, Liu said.Data analysis company Analysys International reported that China's takeout food market will reach revenues of 195.29 billion yuan, up 35 percent year-on-year in the third quarter of 2019. Environmental experts said it takes more than many years for plastics used for takeout food to break down in a landfill site.Beijing's move appears to be supported by most internet users, but many also question the government's ability to effectively enforce the new regulations."The move will also have a symbolic and guiding influence, which could enhance the civility of the city's residents," Liu said.