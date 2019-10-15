70 years of fine art

Visitors explore the Great Journey, Splendid View exhibition in Beijing. Photo: IC
Covering everything from paintings to sculptures, the newest exhibition at the National Museum of China is so large that it is not only taking up the museum's entire indoor space, but is also spilling out into the outside areas of the museum.
The Great Journey, Splendid View
exhibition features more than 480 artworks from masters such as Fu Baoshi, Guan Shanyue, Li Keran, Qi Baishi and Luo Zhongli, to mark the achievements in the field of fine art since the founding of the People's Republic of China in 1949.
The exhibition covers four sections: Fight for Survival: Road of People's Liberation, which reviews the extraordinary process of national survival; Strive for Prosperity: Road of State Building, which demonstrates the Chinese people's hard work after the founding of the PRC; Stay United: Road of Reform and Opening-up, which showcases China's reform and opening-up policy in 1978; and Pursue Great Dream: Road of National Rejuvenation.
A majority of the exhibits on display are from the museum's own collection, supplemented by outstanding works collected by more than 20 art museums and related institutions nationwide. Meanwhile, more than 130 newly-created realistic works from the National Thematic Fine Arts Creation program organized by the Ministry of Culture
and Tourism are also being collectively put on display for the first time.
The exhibition is set to run until November 2.