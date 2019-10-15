Extreme speed reading; eyes not required

Children are reading books with the quantum wave speed reading method. Photo: screenshot of video posted by Pear Video

A training center is trying to entice parents to enroll their children in a course that promises to teach young pupils to read 20,000 words a minute simply by flipping through the pages of a book.Teachers at the center call it quantum wave speed reading, which allows children to read the entire book and recall the contents after rapidly flipping through the pages, according to a video posted by Pear Video.The video shows young students having a speed-reading contest in Beijing with teachers standing beside each child as they repeatedly flash-flip through a textbook.They claim the students were able to read a book with 100,000 words between one and five minutes.The video includes apparent testimonials from parents saying their children are using the reading method to complete their reading homework in just a few seconds."This child spent two minutes and 23 seconds finishing reading Three Days To See," a teacher said, reading from a message she said was from a parent.The advertisement said that the speeding reading course contains 72 lessons, and Pear Video didn't mention the cost of the course.The quantum wave reading method was invented by a Japanese expert who claims that flipping through a book in an unknown language can stimulate the brain to automatically translate it into the child's mother tongue.