Unlikely fictional characters paired

Lord Voldemort. Photo: IC

An online entertainment platform's list of incredible couples, which puts Voldemort and Lin Daiyu on top, has generated a lot of discussion on Chinese social media.Lord Voldemort, a fictional character in J. K. Rowling's series of Harry Potter novels, and Lin Daiyu, a principal character in Cao Xueqin's classic Chinese novel A Dream of Red Mansions, are the unlike super couple to be ranked first on Bilibili, a Chinese entertainment and video platform.

Lin Daiyu. Photo: IC

Lin is portrayed as a well-educated, witty and beautiful young woman who is physically frail and somewhat prone to occasional melancholy. Voldemort is the evil dark wizard who has no nose from a magical world of Harry Potter books.Chinese Net users had fun editing videos for the couple, making them the most popular on the video sharing platform's list. One video splices together frames from TV drama A Dream of Red Mansions and Harry Potter movie together, making it appear that Voldemort and Lin are having a lovely conversation.Global Times