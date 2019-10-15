Gareth Southgate? I like his style, says Wallabies boss

Wallabies coach Michael Cheika described England soccer manager Gareth Southgate as a friend and a "lovely chap" on Monday, but said he didn't need his help for this week's Rugby World Cup quarter-final.



Cheika was speaking after England, coached by his former Randwick clubmate Eddie Jones, brought Australia dual rugby international and rugby league coach Ricky Stuart into their camp ahead of Saturday's clash between the old rivals.



"Yeah the boys told me that. Obviously they would be mates I imagine, so it's all good," Cheika said. "It'd be like, I'm friends with Gareth Southgate, I don't know if I'd be wanting him in here the week that we're playing England.



"It must be weird for the players having an Aussie because Ricky is a legend."



Expanding on his friendship with Southgate, known for the waistcoats he wore pitchside at last year's soccer World Cup, Cheika said their paths crossed at a conference for coaches in Minnesota.



