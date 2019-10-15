HK police denounce unfair treatment, determined to fight for rule of law

Groups of rioters violently attack police officers along Sha Tsui Road in Tsuen Wan after illegal assembly. Photo: Web

The Hong Kong police will continue to fight for the rule of law and the future of Hong Kong, despite unfair treatment, said the head of a police association on Tuesday.Hong Kong has experienced more than four months of chaos, as rioters ran all kinds of illegal actions, violence and vandalism in the name of liberty and democracy, Lam Chi-wai, chair of the Junior Police Officers' Association of the Hong Kong Police Force, said in a note Tuesday.The police have done their best for four months, investing 200 percent effort to stop violence and safeguard law and order, Lam said, noting that Hong Kong residents can still live normal lives because of the work of 30,000 police officers.Police officers kept their positions, gave up their time to stay with families and friends to deal with the rioters despite receiving false accusations, unreasonable invective and violent threats, he noted.Lam also raised the questions: "We are the loyal guardians of social order. How come we face fabricated charges? We are not opposing any political demand. How come we are seen as heartless political tools? We are acting in accordance to justice. How come there are so few people who publicly support us? We are standing at the frontline of the government to deal with the rioters. How come there is no strong and powerful measure to support our work? We are the police. How come we are accused to be enemies of the society by these despicable people?""We want to shout out for the unfair treatment we face, but we choose to bear it so as to put the general interest above anything else, … and continue to fight for the future of Hong Kong," Lam wrote.Lam said he hoped decision-makers face reality as soon as possible, understand what is needed to change the current situation, and take strong measures to stop violence and restore social order.The rioters in Hong Kong escalated their violent attacks on Hong Kong police, including knifing a police officer in the neck and setting off a bomb, police said on Monday.