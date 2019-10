Zhang Xubo, 7, reads a story to his father Zhang Xiankui at the Henan Cancer Hospital in Zhengzhou, Central China's Henan Province on Tuesday. Zhang the senior, who is a middle school teacher in Huaibin county, Henan, donated his hematopoietic stem cells to save the lives of two children, including one from Israel. Henan has become the first province to have 800 donations of hematopoietic stem cells, the highest for seven consecutive years in China. Photo: IC