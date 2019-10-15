Scenery of red maple leaves in Zhangdang Town, NE China's Liaoning

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/10/15 23:17:30

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 15, 2019 shows the scenery of red maple leaves in Zhangdang Town of Fushun City, northeast China's Liaoning Province. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)


 

Tourists enjoy the scenery of red maple leaves in Zhangdang Town of Fushun City, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Oct. 15, 2019. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)


 

